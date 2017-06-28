Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Idaho Falls woman, horse killed in I-15 crash; man charged with vehicular manslaughter

5  Updated at 5:34 pm, June 28th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE: Details about the man arrested for vehicular manslaughter.

Photos by Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:

On June 28, at approximately 4:55 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 111, just south of Idaho Falls.

Dirk Johnson, 59, of Idaho Falls, was traveling northbound in an empty gravel truck in the construction zone when traffic began to slow. Johnson was unable to slow down and veered into oncoming traffic.

Shirley Williams, 65, of Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound in a Dodge 2500 pickup truck pulling a horse trailer.

Mark Weidner, 44, of Pocatello, was traveling behind Johnson in a Nissan Maxima. Johnson struck Williams’ pickup truck head-on, struck the horse trailer, then struck Weidner’s vehicle.

Williams was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The horse in Williams’ horse trailer died from injuries at the scene of the crash. Johnson and Weidner were not injured. All drivers were wearing seat belts.

All lanes of travel are still currently blocked at this time. Next of kin have been notified.

Johnson was arrested on vehicular manslaughter and booked into Bingham County Jail.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department and the Bonneville County Sheriffs Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, a semi-truck and a pickup hauling a horse trailer has traffic backed up for miles in both directions on Interstate 15.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday under an overpass near Melaleuca Global Headquarters and Exit 113. The crash is in a construction zone where traffic going in both directions flows through the northbound lanes.

A horse was thrown from the trailer and killed on impact. The driver of the pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The semi-truck jackknifed under the overpass, and the car sustained damage to its front.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash. Officials say at least one person is critically injured.

Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls EMS responded to the wreck.

There is no word on when the crash will be cleared.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this as more details are released.

Nate Sunderland

  • Chris Dontneedtoknow

    Holy crap! Nothing left of the truck/trailer. Did the semi hit them straight on?

    • Bob Loblaw

      If you read the article, your question will be answered.

  • Janice Daprato Smith

    I hope and pray the lady is ok. He truck looks horrible.

    • Julie Beth Pfeiffer

      She passed according to a report I read.

    • Bob Loblaw

      She’s dead. She died on scene.

