Authorities searching for missing elderly woman in Bannock County

Idaho

0  Updated at 1:12 pm, July 30th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Nattie Ruth Jensen

DOWNEY — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Bannock County dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com Nattie Ruth Jensen was last seen by a neighbor at about 3 a.m. Saturday when she knocked on their door. Jensen has not been seen since and her wallet and keys were found inside her Downey home.

Authorities say Jensen suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing a brown plaid sweater, blue jeans and white and black Nike runners. She has brown eyes, grey hair, a two-inch scar on her right cheek and is missing two bottom teeth. She is approximately 5 feet and weighs about 100 lbs.

The Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue personnel are conducting a search for Jensen in Downey. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111.

Nate Sunderland

