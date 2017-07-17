Backyard fire gets out of control

Updated at 6:15 pm, July 17th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A controlled burn in a backyard got out of control Monday.

The fire on the 100 block of 33rd North spread around 5 p.m. The homeowner couldn’t contain the fire with a hose, fire officials said.

About 10 firefighters from the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded, as well as Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still putting it out. It did not appear to be threatening the house.