Backyard fire gets out of control

IDAHO FALLS — A controlled burn in a backyard got out of control Monday.
The fire on the 100 block of 33rd North spread around 5 p.m. The homeowner couldn’t contain the fire with a hose, fire officials said.
About 10 firefighters from the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded, as well as Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies.
As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still putting it out. It did not appear to be threatening the house.
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
