Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Backyard fire gets out of control

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 6:15 pm, July 17th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
Photos by Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A controlled burn in a backyard got out of control Monday.

The fire on the 100 block of 33rd North spread around 5 p.m. The homeowner couldn’t contain the fire with a hose, fire officials said.

About 10 firefighters from the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded, as well as Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies.

As of 6 p.m., firefighters were still putting it out. It did not appear to be threatening the house.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Natalia Hepworth

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Two men arrested in connection to Chevron robbery

13 Jul 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

DAVE SAYS: Don’t pay the rent until they call you back

13 Jul 2017

Dave Ramsey, The Dave Ramsey Show

Menan toddler who was ‘happy and loving’ dies after falling into canal

11 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Bannock County issues emergency declaration regarding mosquitoes, West Nile virus

13 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 