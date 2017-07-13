C-A-L Ranch announces grand opening date for Ammon store

4

Updated at 12:50 pm, July 13th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from C-A-L Ranch Stores.

AMMON — C-A-L Ranch Stores, a company whose history has been entwined with the Idaho Falls community for over 50 years—will celebrate with a Grand Opening, located just north of Walmart on Hitt Road (S 25th E), July 20th through July 22nd. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, July 21st at 11 a.m.

The new store, is C-A-L Ranch’s flagship store, more than doubling its previous location’s square footage. It features 70,000 square feet of retail space conveniently located north of Wal-Mart on Hitt Road, giving customers the best possible home & ranch shopping experience. In addition to the new retail facility, C-A-L Ranch is constructing a 30,000-square foot office space on Curlew Drive, behind the new store. This building will serve as corporate headquarters for the entire 25-store company. The store was built by Tom Stuart Construction and the office is being built by Guardian Homes and will be completed later this year.

In addition to the ribbon cutting at 11:00 am on Friday, the Grand Opening will have many events celebrating the new location, including drawings, door prizes, games, and savings throughout the store. Hot dogs for 25¢ will be available on Friday and Saturday 11am – 2pm, with proceeds benefiting the Bonneville County 4H.

The ranch and home retail company was founded in 1959 by Clinton Murphy and his sons Allen and L. Wayne Murphy. After trekking across Montana in search for the perfect place to start their farm and ranch store, the family decided to turn south and try their luck in Texas. On their way there, they stopped in Idaho Falls and quickly realized that it was the perfect farming and ranching community in which to root their business.

C-A-L Ranch has been growing with Idaho Falls ever since.

C-A-L Ranch began with a single small store in Idaho Falls. After only one year, the company outgrew its 1,800-square foot building on the corner of Curtis and West 18th Street and relocated to a building in front the stockyards on Yellowstone Highway. Twelve years later, it moved to a new location. This year, it moved to its current location, now providing 70,000 square feet of hundreds of products ranging from ranch and farm supplies to home décor and western apparel. Currently, C-A-L Ranch has 25 stores across Idaho, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

For nearly 60 years, the company has remained locally owned and operated right here in Idaho Falls. Long-time Idaho Falls resident and C-A-L Ranch employee Jerry Ward and his family currently own the company and continue to build its reputation as one of the region’s leading ranch, home and farm stores with excellent selection and world-class customer service.