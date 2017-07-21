UPDATE: 2 medical helicopters called to bad crash on U.S. 20 near Ashton

0

Updated at 6:41 pm, July 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

ASHTON — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bad crash north of the Fall River Bridge on U.S. 20 between St. Anthony and Ashton.

Both the north and southbound lane have been blocked since around 6 p.m. Witnesses say two medical helicopters landed and took at least two person to the hospital.

Traffic is backed for miles and travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The number of vehicles and people involved has not been released.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates throughout the evening.