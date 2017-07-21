Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

UPDATE: 2 medical helicopters called to bad crash on U.S. 20 near Ashton

Local

0  Updated at 6:41 pm, July 21st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
EastIdahoNews.com user submitted photo

ASHTON — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bad crash north of the Fall River Bridge on U.S. 20 between St. Anthony and Ashton.

Both the north and southbound lane have been blocked since around 6 p.m. Witnesses say two medical helicopters landed and took at least two person to the hospital.

Traffic is backed for miles and travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The number of vehicles and people involved has not been released.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates throughout the evening.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck, RV go up in flames along I-15 near Downey

15 Jul 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Eastern Idaho Public Health releases safety tips for eclipse weekend

12 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

D93 tabling $58.5M bond for new middle school

14 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Video: Blue Angels land in Idaho Falls

19 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 