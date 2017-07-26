Flood advisory issued for Bonneville County

Updated at 9:54 pm, July 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

POCATELLO– The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a flood Advisory for north central Bonneville County until 11 p.m.

At 9:06 p.m., the Idaho Falls Airport reported half an inch of rain in less than 30 minutes. Storm spotters are reporting that some minor ponding of streets in beginning in Idaho Falls.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona, Ucon and Osgood.

Motorists in the area should be prepared for standing water. Driving through deep water could stall out your car.