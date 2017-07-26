Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Husband, wife die in apparent murder-suicide in southern Idaho

Idaho

0  Updated at 9:58 am, July 26th, 2017 By: Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal
Share This Story

BURLEY — Cassia County sheriff’s officials have released more information about the man and woman who were found dead in Burley on Thursday.

They say the man and woman were husband and wife, Felipe Caldera Pasillas, 43, and Maria Rocio Pasillas, 38. Both died from single gunshot wounds during what appears to have been a murder-suicide.

Undersheriff George Warrell said based on evidence found at the scene and the autopsy results that they believe Felipe shot his wife with a 9mm handgun and then shot himself.

Their bodies were discovered in the basement of the building on the 1200 block of Overland Avenue, Warrell said.

The building houses a family business and a living area, where the couple resided. The basement is used for storage.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
ISJ-Edit

The Idaho State Journal in Pocatello has covered southeast Idaho news and events since 1892. The daily publication is owned by Pioneer Newspapers and maintains a print circulation in Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.

Contributed content is used on this site with permission and is owned by the Idaho State Journal.

Subscribe to the Idaho State Journal’s print or online edition by calling (208) 232-4161 or by visiting www.idahostatejournal.com.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Detective: Hernandez broke into Lisa Stukey’s home, killed her with a baseball bat

21 Jul 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in prison

20 Jul 2017

Eric Levenson and Susannah Cullinane, EastIdahoNews.com

Colorado father arrested in connection with 2012 killing of 13-year-old son

23 Jul 2017

Paul LeBlanc and Joe Sutton, CNN

Why eclipses have inspired terror and awe

25 Jul 2017

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 