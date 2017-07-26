Husband, wife die in apparent murder-suicide in southern Idaho

0

Updated at 9:58 am, July 26th, 2017 By: Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal

BURLEY — Cassia County sheriff’s officials have released more information about the man and woman who were found dead in Burley on Thursday.

They say the man and woman were husband and wife, Felipe Caldera Pasillas, 43, and Maria Rocio Pasillas, 38. Both died from single gunshot wounds during what appears to have been a murder-suicide.

Undersheriff George Warrell said based on evidence found at the scene and the autopsy results that they believe Felipe shot his wife with a 9mm handgun and then shot himself.

Their bodies were discovered in the basement of the building on the 1200 block of Overland Avenue, Warrell said.

The building houses a family business and a living area, where the couple resided. The basement is used for storage.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.