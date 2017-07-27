Video: Maine police arrest clown with machete

Updated at 3:53 pm, July 27th, 2017 By: WGME

WATERBORO — Maine State Police arrested a Hollis man after he was found wandering around town in a creepy clown mask and wielding a machete, WGME reports.

Residents began calling police around 6 p.m. Tuesday to report the sightings around Little Mart on Plains Road. The man went into the woods before troopers arrived.

He eluded officers for an hour and walked more than two miles before he was spotted coming out of the woods on Townhouse Road in Waterboro around 7 p.m.

Troopers arrested 31-year-old Corey Berry and charged him with criminal threatening.

He was taken to York County Jail, where he later posted $200 bail.

Troopers say Berry used duct tape to secure the machete to his amputated arm

Berry reportedly was intoxicated and told officers he wanted to mimic previous “creepy clown” pranks reported across the country in recent years, according to troopers.

