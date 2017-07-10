Weather Sponsor
Man calls 911 to report body parts in back of pickup

Rexburg

1  Updated at 10:29 am, July 10th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Stock image

REXBURG — A man called 911 on Friday to report what he believed were body parts in the back of a pickup truck parked on Fourth West.

The 20-year-old Washington state man told dispatchers he saw flies near the rear of the truck around 5:45 p.m.

“He noticed flies buzzing around the back of a pickup truck,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He said the flies were consistent with dead body parts, and he thought body parts were in the truck. He wanted us to come and check it out.”

Officers arrived, searched the truck and did not find any body parts.

“It was just trash,” Lewis says. “The flies were interested in the trash. Fortunately, we didn’t find a decomposing body.”

Nate Eaton

