Man charged, accused of sending sexually explicit videos to ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

1

Updated at 2:20 pm, July 12th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG — A Rockland man was arrested and charged after police say he sent sexually explicit videos of his ex-girlfriend to her current boyfriend.

John Turnbeaugh, 37, is charged with three felony counts of video voyeurism and two misdemeanor counts of harassment.

The victim, a Brigham Young University-Idaho student, contacted the Rexburg Police Department on June 14 with concerns that Turnbeaugh may have violated a protection order, according to court documents. She told officers he sent texts and a photo “of a sexual nature” to her boyfriend without her permission. The texts were allegedly sent on May 29, June 3 and June 4.

Police began investigating and learned Turnbeaugh has two previous telephone harassment charges in Bannock County from Dec. 2000. One count was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the other charge. He was also found guilty of violating two previous protection orders in Power County in 2013.

On June 19, Turnbeaugh is accused of sending two pornographic videos to the victim’s boyfriend showing Turnbeaugh and the victim engaged in sexual activity. Turnbeaugh also allegedly told the boyfriend the victim had engaged in sexual relationships with multiple partners. In the probable cause documents, prosecutor’s said Turnbeaugh texted those things for the “purposing of degrading or abusing (the victim) by referencing (her) previous sexual activities.”

Turnbeaugh was arrested and charged in Madison County on July 11. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.