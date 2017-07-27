Man hit by pellet after gun discharges at Walmart gas station

Updated at 4:29 pm, July 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

REXBURG — A man was hit by a pellet after a shotgun accidentally discharged at the Walmart gas station on Second East Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man got out of his truck around 4:10 p.m. to get gas. When he opened the door, his shotgun fell out and went off.

“A 31-year-old standing nearby with his back to the man was hit by a pellet from the gun,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He was not seriously injured and it didn’t even draw any blood.”

The gun owner put gasoline in his truck and left the station before police arrived.

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video to determine what happened.

“This was purely accidental and we are trying to find the driver of the truck,” Lewis says.

The driver of the truck paid with cash and police believe he was driving a white Dodge pickup truck with a crew cab.

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported the driver of the truck was hit by a gun pellet. That information was incorrect. A bystander was struck by a pellet.