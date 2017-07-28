‘Mudders’ gearing up for Blackfoot truck event

Updated at 2:19 pm, July 28th, 2017 By: Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot “mudders” are gearing up and getting ready to play in the mud Saturday at the Mud, Sweat and Beers event.

“We are going for the mud trucks,” said Kyaties Nelson. “My boyfriend (Mike Summers) is going to run his truck. We are so looking forward to supporting new and exciting events and entertainment.”

The all-day event, sponsored by Fuel’d Apparel and Design, will take place at 519 N. 850 West, about five miles west of Blackfoot. The cost is $10 per truck (includes driver) and $5 per person. It will include side-by-side racing, mud bogging and extreme downhill Barbie car racing (see example here). There will also be vendors there to provide food and beer throughout the day. Registration begins at 6 a.m., and the racing begins at 10 a.m.

This is the first event of its kind in the Blackfoot area.

“We have been trying to get something like this in Blackfoot for a while,” said mudder Kevin Kirkpatrick. “There are kids building their trucks and want someplace to take them. It gets them out working and off of the video games.”

Mudder Logan Wheeler has volunteered his property for the event in an effort to help the smaller vendors and to provide some fun.

“I want to help small businesses like Fast Lane Motorsports get their names out there,” Wheeler said. “Some people with trucks want to get in the mud and have fun. I am happy to help any way I can.”

The event is expected to bring in people from around east Idaho, as well as people from out of state.

“This will bring revenue to Blackfoot,” Kirkpatrick said. “They come to town and buy gas and food.”

Josh Scott, event promoter and owner of Fuel’s Apparel and Design, added, “I’m guessing there will be about 250 trucks. That includes four-wheelers.”

Scott would also like to make sure that everyone knows there are no bleachers at the event and everyone should bring a lawn chair or tailgate.

The day will end with the live band “Unknown” playing and a bonfire.