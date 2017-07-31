Netflix adding 84 titles, dropping 59 in August

0

Updated at 8:14 pm, July 31st, 2017 By: Faith Heaton Jolley, KSL.com

Share This Story

We Matched

THE LIVING ROOM — Well, it’s almost a new month, which means it’s time for some new movies to hit Netflix.

The streaming giant will be 84 adding titles in August. Some of the most notable additions (at least for me) is three Matrix movies on Aug. 1. So you can hold an ol’ fashioned marathon of the sci-fi trilogy. Families will also soon be able to stream “Sing” and “Holes.”

There are 59 titles leaving next month including a personal favorite, “10 Things I Hate About You.” Fans of “Revenge” will also need to hurry and binge watch it before all four seasons are taken off Netflix on Aug. 28.

Here is a full list of everything being added and dropped:

ADDED

Aug. 1

“A Cinderella Story”

-“The Addams Family”

“The Astronaut’s Wife”

“Bad Santa”

“The Bomb”

“Cloud Atlas”

“Crematorium,” season 1

“Everyone’s Hero”

“Funny Games” (US)

“The Hollywood Masters,” season 1

“Innerspace”

“Jackie Brown”

“The Last Mimzy”

“Lord of War”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“Maz Jobrani: Immigrant” (Netflix original)

“Nola Circus”

“The Number 23”

“Opening Night”

“Practical Magic”

“The Royal House of Windsor,” season 1

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Small Soldiers”

“Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ,” season 1 (Netflix original)

“Tie The Knot”

“The Truth About Alcohol”

“The Wedding Party”

“Who Gets the Dog?”

“Wild Wild West”

Aug. 2

“The Founder”

“Jab We Met”

Aug. 3

“The Invisible Guardian”

“Sing”

Aug. 4

“Icarus” (Netflix original)

“Voltron: Legendary Defender,” season 3 (Netflix original)

“Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” season 1 (Netflix original)

Aug. 5

“Holes”

Aug. 8

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” season 7 episodes 1-13

Aug. 9

“Black Site Delta”

Aug. 10

“Diary of an Exorcist – Zero”

Aug. 11

“Atypical,” season 1 (Netflix original)

“Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh,” season 3 (Netflix original)

“Naked” (Netflix original film)

“True and The Rainbow Kingdom,” season 1 (Netflix original)

“White Gold” (Netflix original)

Aug. 13

“Arthur and the Invisibles”

“Hot Property”

“Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo”

Aug. 14

“The Outcasts”

“Urban Hymn”

Aug. 15

“21”

“Barbeque”

“Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo” (Netflix original)

“A New Economy”

“All These Sleepless Nights”

“Donald Cried”

“Murderous Affair,” season 1

“My Ex-Ex”

“The Sweet Life”

Aug. 16

“Gold”

Aug. 18

“Dinotrux,” season 5 (Netflix original)

“Glitter Force Doki Doki,” season 1 (Netflix original)

“I Am Sam”

“Marvel’s The Defenders, season 1” (Netflix original)

“What Happened to Monday” (Netflix original film)

Aug. 19

“Hide and Seek”

Aug. 20

“Camera Store”

Aug. 21

“AWOL”

“Bad Rap”

“Beautiful Creatures”

“Gomorrah,” season 2

“Unacknowledged”

Aug. 22

“Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast” (Netflix original)

“Sadie’s Last Days on Earth”

Aug. 23

“Feel Rich”

Aug. 25

“Disjointed: Part 1” (Netflix original)

“Death Note” (Netflix original film)

“DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge,” season 5 (Netflix original)

“Once Upon a Time,” season 6

Aug. 29

“Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”

“The Good Place,” season 1

“Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face” (Netflix original)

Aug. 31

“Be Afraid”

DROPPED

Aug. 1

“10 Things I Hate About You”

“Justice League Unlimited,” seasons 1-2

Justice League,” seasons 1-2

“Babe”

“Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4”

“Babe: Pig in the City”

“Beneath the Helmet”

“Black Widow”

“The Delivery Man,” season 1

“The Diabolical”

“Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry”

“Electric Slide”

“Elizabethtown”

“From the Terrace”

“From Time to Time”

“Goodbye World”

“The Heavy Water War,” season 1

“Horsemen”

“The Hunt,” season 1

“Hunter X Hunter,” seasons 1-5

“Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster”

“The Little Engine That Could”

“The Lizzie McGuire Movie”

“Malibu’s Most Wanted”

“Prefontaine”

“Russell Brand: End the Drugs War”

“Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery”

“Teacher’s Pet”

“The Verdict”

“Young Justice,” seasons 1-2

“Young@Heart”

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Aug. 4

“Superbad”

Aug. 5

“Pelican Dreams”

“Personal Gold: An Underdog Story”

Aug. 6

“Human Capital”

“The Spoils of Babylon,” season 1

Aug. 9

“The Five Venoms”

Aug. 10

“Dope”

Aug. 11

“Four Blood Moons”

“Jesus People: The Movie”

“Patch Town”

“Two Days, One Night”

Aug. 14

“Drones”

“Food Matters”

Aug. 15

“American Dad!,” seasons 1-4

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

“Changing Seas,” seasons 3-6

“Close Quarter Battle,” season 1

“The New Frontier,” season 1

“Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries,” season 1

Aug. 23

“The Summer of Sangaile”

Aug. 24

“Gun Woman”

Aug. 25

“The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq”

“October Gale”

“Paratodos”

Aug. 28

“Revenge,” seasons 1-4

Aug. 30

“The League,” seasons 1-7

Aug. 31

“Space Warriors”