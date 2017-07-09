Weather Sponsor
RED FLAG WARNING issued for eastern Idaho

Weather

1  Updated at 5:33 pm, July 9th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of eastern and central Idaho starting Monday between noon and 9 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions will occur due to high winds and low humidity. Fires, once started, may experience rapid rates of growth.

In eastern Idaho, winds are expected to gust up to 35 mph and humidity will drop to between 10 to 15 percent, according to NWS.

All of the Upper and Lower Snake River Plain is under the warning — including Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Dubois, Driggs, Blackfoot, Twin Falls, Rigby and Burley.

The highest threat is located in the Arco Desert, including Idaho National Laboratory land.

Outdoor burning is not recommended in eastern Idaho on Monday.

Besides parts of Idaho, all of northern Nevada and Utah are also under a Red Flag Warning.

Nate Sunderland

