Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Several construction projects begin Wednesday in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 2:00 pm, July 25th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will begin several construction projects on Wednesday, July 26. The construction schedule will affect only a portion of the existing roadways at one time. The anticipated project duration is two months.

Riverside Drive, north of Temple Place
Woodruff Avenue & 1st Street Intersection
25th Street – Channing Way to Barbara Avenue
Science Center Drive & Elmore Avenue Intersection
W. 17th South – Stosich Lane to Newman Drive
Willowbrook Addition – Between N. Boulevard and N. Lee
E. Shelley Street – east to Holmes Avenue

Barring any unforeseen conditions, all local businesses will be accessible during construction.

Night closures may be needed at the intersection of Science Center Drive & Elmore Avenue and on 25th Street between Barbara Avenue & Channing Way.

Construction activities include roadway excavation, removal and replacement of existing ADA ramps and curb at intersections, adjusting manholes and water valves, milling existing asphalt, and placing asphalt overlays.

Please watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Mug shot, new details released in Ammon murder case

20 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

I-15 to close intermittently for Blue Angels air show

20 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Good Question: Who is ‘Not Bob Marley’?

21 Jul 2017

Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com columnist

BYU-Idaho Family History Center closing today after more than 50 years

18 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 