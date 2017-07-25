Several construction projects begin Wednesday in Idaho Falls

Updated at 2:00 pm, July 25th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will begin several construction projects on Wednesday, July 26. The construction schedule will affect only a portion of the existing roadways at one time. The anticipated project duration is two months.

Riverside Drive, north of Temple Place

Woodruff Avenue & 1st Street Intersection

25th Street – Channing Way to Barbara Avenue

Science Center Drive & Elmore Avenue Intersection

W. 17th South – Stosich Lane to Newman Drive

Willowbrook Addition – Between N. Boulevard and N. Lee

E. Shelley Street – east to Holmes Avenue

Barring any unforeseen conditions, all local businesses will be accessible during construction.

Night closures may be needed at the intersection of Science Center Drive & Elmore Avenue and on 25th Street between Barbara Avenue & Channing Way.

Construction activities include roadway excavation, removal and replacement of existing ADA ramps and curb at intersections, adjusting manholes and water valves, milling existing asphalt, and placing asphalt overlays.

Please watch for equipment and workers, follow all traffic signs and flaggers, and reduce speeds to posted limits.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.