Two Public Safety Officers Honored For Going ‘Above The Call’

Updated at 8:48 am, July 29th, 2017 By: Conner Board, KPVI

IDAHO FALLS — Two public safety officers were honored this week for going “Above The Call.”

Sergeant Jeff Edwards has been with the Bonneville County Sheriffs Department for over 25 years.

He’s known as the Comeback Cop.

In 1999 he was hit by a car when he was directing traffic and broke both his legs, his back, and his shoulder.

Then in 2003 his kidneys failed, he was put on dialysis, and got a kidney transplant.

He still has health issues and spends up to 8 hours in the hospital every two weeks.

But through it all – he’s stayed dedicated to his job and helping others.

“He gets run over, and even in the hospital, he was upbeat, you know, he was busted up, he was in bad shape,” shares Sheriff Paul Wilde, with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department. “But he came back from that and came right back to work, and worked his way back in, and he has been here every day with a smile doing the job.”

“I have issues occasionally, but I don’t let those things ruin my day,” says Sergeant Jeff Edwards, an “Above The Call” Honoree. “And I say every day that I’m not fertilizing the brown side of the grass is a great day, and that’s my theory.”

Lieutenant Bryon Howell with the Blackfoot Fire Department was excited and confused as he was surprised with the “Above The Call” Award.

Howell dedicates his life to the safety and health of the people in his community, with many calling him a real life super hero.

Not only does he work for Blackfoot Fire and EMS, but he’s also a Respiratory Therapist at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

Citizens describe him to have compassion and dedication through the roof.

“He’s always got more to give, you know, we will run call after call, there’s time at the end of the day where we can start to relax or at least recoup things we’ve been doing, and he is always pushing on to the next thing,” says Captain Brandon Wall, with the Blackfoot Fire Department.

“It’s my life, besides my family, it is the most important thing, when you are in this job you live it and you love it,” Lieutenant Bryon Howell, an “Above The Call” Honoree.

The honorees are displayed on the “Above The Call” wall at the Pocatello Nissan Kia.

If you would like to nominate a Public Safety Responder for going “Above The Call,” click here.

“Above The Call” is made possible by Rich Broadcasting, Pocatello Nissan Kia, and KPVI.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.