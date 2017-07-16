Two wildfires burning near Inkom

0

Updated at 1:42 pm, July 16th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

INKOM — Two wildfires are burning in Blackrock Canyon north of Inkom on Bureau of Land Management property.

The fires, dubbed Caddy Canyon 1 and Caddy Canyon 2, were caused by lightning strikes Saturday evening.

Caddy Canyon 1 had burned about 200 acres as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a BLM news release. It is burning in steep terrain made up of grass and sage brush. There is no immediate threat to structures and no road closures at this time. Eight engines, two dozers and air resources are being used to fight the fire.

Caddy Canyon 2 was 20 to 30 acres as of 11 a.m. Sunday. It is also burning in steep terrain made up of grass and sage brush. There is also no immediate threats from this fire.

Both fires are at zero percent containment, according to BLM officials.

No estimate on containment has been provided.