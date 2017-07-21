Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: 2 killed, 3 flown to hospital following crash on U.S. 20

Local

Updated at 6:41 pm, July 21st, 2017
EastIdahoNews.com user submitted photo

UPDATE

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, July 21, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a double fatality crash on US 20 north of Chester.

Jose Alfredo Angulo Demara, 35, of San Francisco, California was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, eastbound on US 20. Demara crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2000 Chevrolet pickup in the westbound lane. Demara was pronounced deceased on scene. His passenger, Elena Howell, 24, of Sacramento, California and a juvenile child were taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup, Janis S. Draper Clark, 72, of Rexburg, was also pronounced deceased on scene. Her passenger, Stanley Clark, 88, of Rexburg, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. Both directions of US 20 were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

ASHTON — Emergency crews are on the scene of a bad crash north of the Fall River Bridge on U.S. 20 between St. Anthony and Ashton.

Both the north and southbound lane have been blocked since around 6 p.m. Witnesses say two medical helicopters landed and took at least two person to the hospital.

Traffic is backed for miles and travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The number of vehicles and people involved has not been released.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates throughout the evening.

Managing Editor

