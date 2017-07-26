Weather Sponsor
UPDATE: Investigators find no evidence of shooting

0  Updated at 1:00 pm, July 26th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Deputies were called to the 100 block of Carson St. Wednesday morning. | Photos: Nate Sunderland

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.

Investigators say they have spoken with all parties involved in the incident Wednesday morning and they have not found any evidence of a shooting. Nobody has reported being injured and the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that may have involved gunshots Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a domestic situation on on the 100 block of Carson St. When they arrived, Sgt. Bryan Lovell says they heard what they thought were gunshots.

Multiple deputies canvassed the area and are speaking with witnesses. Nobody has reported being injured by gunfire.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will post new details as we receive them.

Nate Eaton

