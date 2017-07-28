UPDATE: Missing woman returns home

Updated at 9:54 pm, July 28th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.

The Pocatello Police Department says missing 47-year-old Ginger Hickman returned home on her own Friday night.

Police thank the public for their help in locating her.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Police are asking the public for help in finding a 47-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Friday.

Ginger Hickman lives at Diamond Peak Assisted Living and is described as a vulnerable adult. She was last seen at 1100 North Main Friday morning and was looking to obtain a puppy, according to Pocatello Police Lt. Walker.

Hickman may have tried to visit McKee’s Pet, Garden and Feed Center in Pocatello or Chubbuck.

She is 5’11, weighs 180 pounds and has short brown hair. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Disney character on the front.

Police are looking for a photograph of Hickman to distribute to the media.

Anyone with information on Hickman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pocatello police at (208) 234-6100 or Chubbuck police at (208) 237-7172.