3 girls struck by lightning in Utah mountains expected to make full recovery, family says

Updated at 3:35 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: Carter Williams, KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Wyoming sisters who were struck by lightning while fishing in the Uinta Mountains Friday are expected to make a full recovery, the girls’ family said in a statement Tuesday night.

Two of the girls, whose ages are 7 and 6 years old, were transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition on Friday after they were struck by lightning near Lily Lake in Summit County. A 3-year-old was transported to a hospital in Evanston, Wyoming in fair condition at the time.

Their names were not released and the Thompson family issued a statement through an Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital spokesperson.

“We would like to thank the first responders, both on the mountain and in the hospitals, for everything they’ve done to help in the rescue and treatment of our daughters,” the family said. “We’d also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Primary Children’s Hospital and Evanston Regional Hospital for their exceptional care.”

The family also urged people to become trained in CPR. Lt. Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said Friday that the girls’ father used CPR to help revive two of his daughters after they were struck by lightning.

“We know that without our CPR training, two of our children may not have survived their injuries that day,” the family said.

The family had been fishing at the lake when a storm came through just before 2 p.m. Wright said weather in the High Uintas can change quickly.

The lightning strike was the second incident within a week that children were struck while outdoors. On July 28, two girls were struck by lightning while hiking in the Tushar Mountains east of Beaver.

The Red Cross suggests people check weather updates and look for signs of an incoming storm, such as darkening skies, lightning flashes and increasing wind. It suggests to immediately seek shelter if possible and said many times people are struck in an area where rain is occurring.

For those indoors, the Red Cross said people should avoid electrical equipment and landline telephones, as well as not taking a bath or showering during a storm because lightning can flow through various household conductors.

It suggests to remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last thunder clap from a storm.

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.