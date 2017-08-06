6 buildings burn, 5 homes threatened by Powerline fire near American Falls

0

Updated at 6:54 pm, August 5th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the Idaho Bureau of Land Management.

POCATELLO — On August 4, 2017, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Powerline Fire was reported seven miles southeast of American Falls in the Arbon Valley area. The fire ignited on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and has jumped the Arbon Valley Highway several times. Fire managers estimate the fire at 30,000 acres in size. The fire is human-caused and is currently under investigation.

The fire continues to actively burn northeast towards the Caribou-Targhee National Forest largely propelled by strong winds. The fire is burning in grass, sage brush and juniper.

Firefighters worked diligently through the night to protect several structures threatened by the fire, but despite their efforts six outbuildings were consumed by the flames. Approximately five homes are currently threatened within the immediate vicinity of the fire. No closures are in place. Firefighters are working in extreme fire conditions with 35-40 foot flame lengths.

Multiple firefighting resources are assisting in containment of this fire. There are currently 15 engines, 6 water tenders, 4 dozers, and 2 handcrews on scene with additional air support from 3 single air tankers, 2 heavy air tankers, and 1 very large air tanker. Additional resources have been ordered.

Brook Chadwick’s Type II Great Basin Incident Command Team was activated and will take command of the fire Sunday at noon. For more information until the team takes command, contact Fort Hall Department of Public Safety, (208) 237-0147.