American Falls man killed in two-vehicle accident

0

Updated at 12:13 pm, August 23rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POWER COUNTY — A 22-year-old American Falls man was killed following a two-vehicle accident on Wapi Road in rural Power County Tuesday.

Neil Dean Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Power County news release.

The person driving the other vehicle was not injured.

The accident is under investigation by deputies with the Power County Sheriff’s Office.