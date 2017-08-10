Bonneville County Fairgrounds to move to a new location

Updated at 11:00 am, August 10th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Fairgrounds will be moving to a new location in the next year or two.

Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed said the fairgrounds need to move “as soon as possible,” because it has become too small to accommodate growth from programs like 4-H.

“We are completely out of room,” he said.

The 5-acre fairgrounds are currently located off Rollandet Street in Idaho Falls near Tautphaus Park. Reed said the new fairgrounds will be at the corner of 15th East and 73rd South just south of Sandy Downs.

The new location will be 30 acres in total, which will accommodate the animals that are periodically housed there, parking and larger events that will take place in the future.

Reed said they hope to start construction next spring.

Money for construction on the property is coming from donations and a large contribution from the local Bonneville County Fair Board. Reed expects the entire project will cost about $1 million for the construction of several buildings and the retrofitting of an existing one.

Officials say construction will be complete in time for the fair in 2018 or 2019.