Don’t worry. Grocery stores say they won’t run out of food before the eclipse.

Updated at 9:43 am, August 17th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — It’s not the end of the world and we are not going to run out of food.

That’s the message grocery stores want to send to local shoppers and out-of-state visitors who are gearing up to the solar eclipse. In the last week, grocery stores across eastern Idaho have seen a major increase in traffic and sales leading to periodic empty shelves. Eggs, milk, and various fruits and vegetables seem to be among the things flying off the shelves.

EastIdahoNews.com visited several grocery stores to find out what they’re doing for the expected influx of people over the coming days. Watch the video above to see the complete report.