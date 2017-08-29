Fire weather warnings issued in eastern Idaho for Wednesday

Updated at 6:57 pm, August 29th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Huge swaths of Idaho, Montana and Utah are under fire weather warnings or Red Flag Alerts due to high winds, low humidity and possible thunderstorms.

The weather alerts go into effect at noon Wednesday and are active until after 9 p.m.

Most of eastern Idaho is under the fire weather warning. The National Weather Service reports humidity in eastern Idaho will drop to between 10 to 20 percent Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon bringing wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Any fires that develop during this time or are already burning will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Northern Utah and southern Montana are under Red Flag warnings and are expecting winds between 20 and 40 mph Wednesday. Dry lightening is expected in both states, which combined with wind is very conducive to the start and growth of new fires, according to a news release.