Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Fire weather warnings issued in eastern Idaho for Wednesday

Weather

0  Updated at 6:57 pm, August 29th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

IDAHO FALLS — Huge swaths of Idaho, Montana and Utah are under fire weather warnings or Red Flag Alerts due to high winds, low humidity and possible thunderstorms.

The weather alerts go into effect at noon Wednesday and are active until after 9 p.m.

Most of eastern Idaho is under the fire weather warning. The National Weather Service reports humidity in eastern Idaho will drop to between 10 to 20 percent Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon bringing wind gusts of up to 30 mph.

Any fires that develop during this time or are already burning will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Northern Utah and southern Montana are under Red Flag warnings and are expecting winds between 20 and 40 mph Wednesday. Dry lightening is expected in both states, which combined with wind is very conducive to the start and growth of new fires, according to a news release.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland

Stories You May Be Interested In:

EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS: Gay Mormon blogger, local business owner Josh Searle

27 Aug 2017

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Revving up Idaho Falls with a custom motorcycle show

26 Aug 2017

Nikki Siegel, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE: Deer Park Fire now more than 20,000 acres; still growing

25 Aug 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Pocatello Regional Airport Lands Third Sunday Flight

29 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 