Firefighters respond to smoke at Dollar Tree after electrical problem

0

Updated at 6:19 pm, August 18th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — The Dollar Tree at 2145 East 17th Street was closed for a brief period on Friday afternoon after an electrical circuit failure caused smoke to fill the store.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived and determined there was no fire, Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.

Idaho Falls Power shut down the entire strip mall where Dollar Tree is located while emergency responders found the problem.

No one was injured and there was only minor smoke damage to the store’s inventory, officials said.

The store reopened just after 6 p.m. Friday.