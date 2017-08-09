Great Snake River ‘Kiss a Duck’ contest rules

Updated at 7:38 pm, August 9th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

– Contest runs Aug. 9-14. Winners will be contacted Aug. 14 and contest will be held Aug. 18-19.

– Twenty (20) winners will be selected to participate in the “Kiss a Duck” contest that will be held at Broadway Ford beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

– To be considered for the contest, you must complete the entry form, “LIKE” the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook post, and POST a photo of yourself in the comments of the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook post.

– The Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race determines rules and regulations concerning the contest.

– Contestants agree to stand with their lips on the large duck beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. All contestants will be given a ten (10) minute break each hour. If contestants have not returned back to the duck within ten (10) minutes, they are disqualified from the contest.

– Photos become property of EastIdahoNews.com.

– Winners give EastIdahoNews.com permission to use their photographs, video, and written content in news, promotional, and other material online and on air.

– You must be 18 years or older to enter.

– Winners may be required to sign a release, and all winners agree to allow EastIdahoNews.com to use their name and/or likeness for promotional purposes without further compensation

– Employees and agents of EastIdahoNews.com and their families, their advertising agencies or representatives are ineligible to enter contests on EastIdahoNews.com. Employees of other radio or TV stations, newspapers and other media outlets in the Idaho Falls metro, and their immediate families are ineligible.

– Winners may not request substitution or other consideration from the originally awarded prize.

– Prizes are non-transferable.

– EastIdahoNews.com and The Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race reserves the right to revoke prizes if the winner does not meet any or all eligibility requirements, even though an announcement may have been made on the air indicating that person was the winner.

– EastIdahoNews.com and The Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race will not be responsible, or held liable for prizes awarded to an event that is canceled due to circumstances beyond our control.

– With respect to any disputes regarding contests, the decision of The Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race will be final.

– EastIdahoNews.com, The Great Snake River Duck Race, its agency, and representatives shall not be liable or responsible for any claim, injury or damage from any EastIdahoNews.com contest or prize awarded in a contest.

– All contest entries become the property of EastIdahoNews.com. EastIdahoNews.com may withhold any or all contest materials for any reason station management deems crucial to the completion of the contest, or for reasons relating to publicity and/or advertising.

– These rules are subject to change without notice.