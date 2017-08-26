Hundreds ready to race at 21st annual Mesa Falls Marathon

0

Updated at 8:15 am, August 26th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

ASHTON — Hundreds of marathoners are prepped and trained for one of the most attended races in the Gem State — the Mesa Falls Marathon.

This is the 21st annual marathon and racers from 32 states and three countries will be in attendance.

“We organized and put it together and we had 11 runners the first year,” Race director Dave Jacobson said. “We had eleven runners and one relay team.”

During the first few years of the Mesa Falls run directors hosted a relay race in conjunction with the marathon. Since then relay races have been dissolved making way for a half-marathon event instead.

Mesa Falls | Courtesy photo

In 2013 USA Today rated the event as an “Amazing (Race) to Run Before you Die.”

“We’ve had some great recognition from several national publications which has really helped keep our runner count up,” Jacobson said. “We always get a pretty good turn out.”

Runners are still eligible for registration up until the start of the race. Prices are $65 for the full marathon and $55 for the half.

Participants will meet at Ashton Elementary. The full marathon begins at 6:30 a.m. and the half starts at 8:30 a.m. Runners of the full marathon are eligible for an early start at 5 a.m.

For more information go to the Mesa Falls Marathon website.