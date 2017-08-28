I.F. man accused of attempted sex acts with a teenage boy

Updated at 1:32 pm, August 28th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man is in jail after police say he tried to commit sexual acts with a child.

Stacey John Pearson, 47, is charged with one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16.

The alleged incidents began happening when the boy was 12 years old in Feb. 2013. Court documents state the attempted abuse continued until Feb. 2017.

The victim, who was known to Pearson, disclosed during an interview with detectives that Pearson tried committing sexual acts with him on more than one occasion at different locations.

The first incident occurred when Pearson allegedly removed his pants and attempted to sexually abuse the boy in a shed, according to court documents. The victim said he refused Pearson’s advances and left the shed.

On another occasion, the victim said Pearson tried to sexually abuse him twice in one day: once, while he was in a bedroom, and again when the boy was using the bathroom.

Police learned about the alleged activity and Pearson was arrested following an investigation.

Pearson admitted to police that he may have been drunk when the alleged abuse happened and says if “something did ever happen, I don’t remember.”

“I may have shown him my (genitals). I don’t know,” Pearson told detectives, according to court documents.

Pearson was charged Aug. 7 and is in the Bonneville County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.