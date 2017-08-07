Man accused of raping woman with disabilities & sexually abusing teen appears in court

Updated at 2:58 pm, August 7th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man accused of raping a woman with mental disabilities and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl was arraigned in Bonneville County on Monday morning.

Charles Ray Jones Jr., 30, appeared before Judge Joel Tingey on one felony count of rape and one felony count of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Jones allegedly raped the 21-year-old woman — who functions at the level of an 8-year-old child — at an Idaho Falls hotel. The alleged abuse occurred in October but the victim’s mother told investigators Jones threatened to “make their life hell” if they went to police.

The victim told a counselor about the alleged sexual assault. The counselor reported it to the Idaho Falls Police Department in April.

Court documents state the day of the alleged attack, the victim’s mother asked Jones to bring her daughter to the hotel where the mother and her boyfriend were staying.

During their car ride, the victim told officers Jones touched her breasts and inner thigh so she pushed his hands away.

When they arrived at the hotel, the victim’s mother and her boyfriend went outside to smoke. That’s when Jones is accused of taking the woman into a bathroom, pushing her to the ground and raping her.

When investigators spoke with Jones about the rape allegations, he gave seven versions of what he says happened. He denied raping the woman and, at one point, told police the victim was flirting with him and was “sexually aggressive” toward him.

Court documents show Jones later admitted to investigators he did have forcible sex with the woman in the bathroom, and that he knew she was disabled. Jones maintained he did not threaten the woman or her mother.

On the lewd conduct charge, Jones is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl because he “wanted the sexual interaction,” according to court documents.

Jones remains at the Bonneville County Jail on $100,000 bond. If convicted of either crime, he could face life in prison.