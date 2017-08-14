Man admits to lewd conduct with a child after trip to Wendy’s for a Frosty

Updated at 2:57 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY — A man admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a child between 11 and 12 years old at the Annis Butte in Jefferson County, and he could spend the rest of his life in prison for the crime.

Juan Jesus Ariza-Martinez, who is also known as Fonzy, was charged with one felony count of lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

Ariza-Martinez is accused of taking the girl, who is a relative, to drop off a movie on March 21. Court documents state they went to Wendy’s and bought a Frosty before going to the Annis Butte.

Ariza-Martinez then forced the girl to perform sex acts on him before engaging in lewd conduct, according to a probable cause document.

“(She) said she was scared and wanted to yell for help. … He threatened that if she told anyone, he would kill her,” documents state.

The girl reported the crime to an adult, who took her to Madison Memorial Hospital where a sexual assault exam was performed. A nurse indicated there was severe tearing on the child’s genitals.

During an interview with investigators, the girl said Ariza-Martinez also sexually assaulted her when she was 6 years old and that he touched her younger sister when she was around 4 years old.

Ariza-Martinez is in the country illegally, has given two birthdates to investigators and is believed to be a flight risk, court documents state.

He pleaded guilty to the lewd conduct charge on Aug. 7 and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Butikofer says his office makes child sex crimes its highest priority and takes them very seriously.