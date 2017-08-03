Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Man charged with first-degree arson in fire that burned Pocatello houses

Pocatello

0  Updated at 3:59 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
The fire on Bitterroot Drive in Pocatello on July 13. | Doug Lindley, Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The man who admitted to setting off fireworks that started a fire that burned two houses has been charged with first-degree arson.

KPVI reports the July 13 fire caused by John Woods destroyed one home and severely damaged another on on Bitterroot Drive near Portneuf Medical Center.

Woods has told media he lit $255 worth of aerial fireworks purchased from Fort Hall Indian Reservation. He expressed regret.

“I feel terrible, and I’d have rather burned my own house down than anybody else’s,” he said.

First-degree arson carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

New Bonneville County Magistrate Judge announced

24 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Idahoans protesting M-44 ‘cyanide bomb’ at USDA meetings

25 Jul 2017

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Two Public Safety Officers Honored For Going ‘Above The Call’

29 Jul 2017

Conner Board, KPVI

Idaho Falls man accused of writing $40,000 in bad checks pleads guilty

25 Jul 2017

Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 