Man charged with first-degree arson in fire that burned Pocatello houses

0

Updated at 3:59 pm, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO — The man who admitted to setting off fireworks that started a fire that burned two houses has been charged with first-degree arson.

KPVI reports the July 13 fire caused by John Woods destroyed one home and severely damaged another on on Bitterroot Drive near Portneuf Medical Center.

Woods has told media he lit $255 worth of aerial fireworks purchased from Fort Hall Indian Reservation. He expressed regret.

“I feel terrible, and I’d have rather burned my own house down than anybody else’s,” he said.

First-degree arson carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.