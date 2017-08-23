Man surrenders in front of state police building after allegedly leading deputies on 100 mph chase

0

Updated at 11:30 am, August 23rd, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff

Share This Story

We Matched

POCATELLO — A Blackfoot man allegedly led Bannock County sheriff’s deputies on a 100 mph chase into Pocatello before surrendering in front of the Idaho State Police building.

Deputies only had to drive Wacey Fred, 36, a short distance down South Fifth Avenue to book him into the county jail.

In addition to the convenience of where Fred surrendered, authorities said they were happy with the outcome of the chase because no one, including Fred, suffered injuries. Fred has been charged with felony eluding and driving under the influence-second offense for the chase.

The pursuit began around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 north of McCammon when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over Fred for speeding.

But Fred, driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, allegedly responded by increasing his speed from 90 mph to 100 mph.

Sheriff’s deputies continued the pursuit northbound on the interstate into south Pocatello, where Fred took the Portneuf area exit and headed north on South Fifth Avenue.

At this point deputies considered calling off the chase because it had entered a populated area.

But state police were ready with spike strips on South Fifth and felt they could puncture Fred’s tires and arrest him without endangering the public.

So deputies continued the chase and the troopers’ spike strips worked.

But Fred continued driving his tire-deflated pickup a short distance north on South Fifth until he was at the state police building, where he stopped and surrendered without incident. The entire chase lasted about 17 minutes.

Fred had a woman with him in his pickup but deputies said she was innocent of any wrongdoing and they released her.

Fred was transported by deputies a short distance down South Fifth to the Bannock County Jail, where he’s currently incarcerated. If convicted of the charges against him, Fred faces a maximum penalty of six years in prison, a $52,000 fine and the loss of his driver’s license for at least two years.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who was traveling with Fred, but they said she is from Blackfoot.

Pocatello police briefly shut down South Fifth Avenue while Fred was being arrested.

Fred did not have any outstanding warrants prior to being taken into custody.

This article was originally published by the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.