Motorcyclist airlifted to EIRMC after crash

Local

0  Updated at 4:11 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
EastIdahoNews.com illustration

DUBOIS — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash on Interstate 15 near the Idaho/Montana border.

Police reports show James Schlichting, 60, of Collingswood, New Jersey, was traveling northbound on a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Doris Anderson, 80, of Grand Junction, Colorado, was driving northbound in a 2011 Hyundai Elantra. Anderson started to change lanes, and Schlichting went into the median to avoid Anderson’s vehicle and lost control.

Schlichting was transported via air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He was wearing a helmet, according to an ISP news release.

The extent of Schlichting’s injuries are unknown.

Both the north and south inside lanes were blocked for emergency vehicles for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

