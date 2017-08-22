New mom killed in horrifying elevator incident minutes after giving birth

0

Updated at 8:08 pm, August 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

A woman who had just given birth was killed moments later when a hospital elevator in Spain suddenly malfunctioned and cut her “in half,” according to a report.

Rocío Cortes Nunez, 26, was being taken on a stretcher to a maternity unit after waking up from a C-section at the Our Lady of Valme Hospital in Seville on Sunday afternoon, El Correro reported.

The hospital attendant was pulling Nunez from the elevator when it suddenly shot upward, trapping her head between the two floors, the outlet reported.

Police and firefighters worked for several hours to remove Nunez’ body from the elevator, according to local reports.

Nunez’ newborn daughter was transferred to the ICU of the Children’s Hospital of Virgen del Rocío, where she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease, El Correo reported.

According to the publication, Nunez has two other daughters.

Nunez’ husband Jose Gaspar told ABC Sevilla he was heartbroken.

“This can not be so,” he told ABC. “Today it has been Rocío but tomorrow can be another person.”