New Panda Express opens in Rexburg Friday

0

Updated at 5:42 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG — A popular Asian fast food chain is geared up to open its doors in the Upper Valley Friday.

After months of construction, Panda Express will have a soft open in Rexburg starting at 10 a.m. near the new Walmart.

“We’re actually over prepared,” Rexburg Panda Express General Manager Adela Rodriguez. “We want our customers to be in and out. Customers should not be waiting more than 10 minutes max.”

The official grand opening of the family-owned restaurant will be Sept. 15. During that grand opening, 20 percent of all proceeds will go to the Grand Teton Boy Scout of Rexburg. Also later in September there will be a run in Rexburg where they will pass out coupons to the restaurant, according to a news release.

While the restaurant was being built, employees trained in the Ammon and Idaho Falls locations. They have been preparing for the opening by organizing dishes and ingredients into refrigerators while construction workers were still putting finishing touches on the interior of the restaurant.

“Everybody is super excited. I feel like everyone had been working with their hearts,” Rodriguez said. “We want every customer to feel like they are part of Panda.”

Panda Express announced they would be building in Rexburg more than one year ago after the construction of the Super Walmart in January 2016. Since that time, construction has occupied parts of the parking lot at the Walmart. It is located west of the Rexburg Walmart with the drive-thru on the north side of the building.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.