Police: Do not pull off the side of the road

Updated at 12:58 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department and local law enforcement are urging all travelers to not pull off the side of the highway.

As of 1 p.m. there is heavy traffic congestion, and bumper-to-bumper conditions on large sections of U.S. Highway 20, U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 15.

EastIdahoNews.com reporters and emergency responders have observed cars stopped on the grass along the highways with their engines running. This is a major fire hazard, given the the dry conditions.

The Idaho Falls Airport is not allowing EastIdahoNews.com to fly at this time due to all of the private planes and jets trying to get out of the city.

The Idaho Transportation Department traffic cameras are down; however, the Wyoming traffic cameras show similar traffic conditions to what we are seeing in Idaho Falls.

No crashes have been reported at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will keep you updated throughout the day.

Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com