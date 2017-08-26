Revving up Idaho Falls with a custom motorcycle show

Updated at 3:54 pm, August 26th, 2017 By: Nikki Siegel, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — If you’ve ever wanted to see first hand what goes into building a custom motorcycle, today is your lucky day.

Bonneville Customs, an Idaho Falls motorcycle shop, is hosting its first annual Block Party and Garage Built Cycle Show Fundraiser today from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event, which organizers hope to be the first of many to come, acts as a fundraiser for Bonneville Joint School District 93’s Technical Careers High School. According to Bonneville Customs’ website, all proceeds from the show will go to raise money for welders, materials and other tools needed at the high school.

“(The school) jump-starts kids into the technical careers, and due to lack of funding, they don’t have the tools to teach the kids what they need, how technology is changing,” said Dano Snarr, a fabricator with Bonneville Customs and one of the minds behind the event.

The event features more than 70 motorcycles, several raffles and a collection of booths showcasing local welding, engraving and upholstering businesses as well as some sponsors. While the majority of the booths feature displays only, Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle’s booth consists of a free-to-ride motorcycle simulator, which is essentially a motorcycle in front of a screen that allows visitors to drive without actually going anywhere.

The show, which has a $5 admission fee, is taking place directly in front of Bonneville Customs at 1568 25th East, and allows visitors a chance to tour the shop and see custom bikes in the building process.

“We figure it’s a good central spot and we have a really nice showroom (where we could) teach people about the metal fabricating industry,” Snarr said. “We’re a completely after-hours shop, so we’re not open during normal business hours.”

Two prizes will be awarded to bikes voted on by visitors at the end of the show, and an after party, featuring live music, will begin immediately following the event and run until 8:30 p.m.

For information about today’s show, click here.

