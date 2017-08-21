UPDATE: Small plane crashes into Rexburg Golf Course

Updated at 3:17 pm, August 21st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE:

The occupants of the plane were a 24-year-old pilot and a 54-year-old passenger from Utah. Neither were injured.

The plane has been towed off the green.

ORIGINAL STORY:

REXBURG — A small airplane crashed at the Rexburg Municipal Golf Course after failing to completely take off the runway at the Rexburg-Madison County Airport on Monday afternoon.

Rexburg Police spokesman Randy Lewis said the plane simply didn’t have enough power to take off and he crashed.

The pilot was not local and was not injured by the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will post more details when they become available.

Myles Primm

Courtesy photo