At least two people transported after multiple vehicle crash on US-26

RIRIE — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and North 45th East.
The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. Friday and Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to the scene.
It is unclear exactly what caused the accident, however, authorities say at least two individuals were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance.
The westbound lane of US-26 is currently blocked as authorities clear the scene.
EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on scene and will post more details as they come in.
