Idaho professor killed by lightning one year after husband’s death

0

Updated at 3:47 pm, August 1st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho professor was killed Sunday when she was struck by lightning while climbing the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps.

Samantha Ramsay, 41, was an assistant professor of nutrition at the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences. Ramsay’s husband, former professional baseball player Rob Ramsay, died Aug. 4, 2016, after a battle with brain cancer. The couple is survived by two sons, Ryan, 12, and Reidar, 9.

According to UI’s website, Ramsay instructed began working at UI in 2010 and taught students in the areas of lifecycle nutrition, child nutrition, nutrition education, and sports nutrition.

UI President Chuck Staben addressed the loss in a statement sent to faculty and staff:

It is with great sadness that we inform the Vandal community about the death of Samantha Ramsay, a faculty member in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

Samantha received her doctorate from UI in 2010, and was an associate professor of nutrition in the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences. She died over the weekend in an accident in Switzerland. We join the entire Vandal family in mourning the loss of a talented professor, respected colleague and caring member of the UI community.

More information will be shared with the UI community as it becomes available.