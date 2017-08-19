UPDATE: Firefighter injured battling shop fire near Sugar City

Updated at 8:57 pm, August 19th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

REXBURG — One Madison County firefighter was injured battling a blaze near Sugar City last night.

The Madison Fire Department responded to an outbuilding structure fire at 957 North 16th East at about 8 p.m. The person, who had called in the fire reported a building fully involved in flames with explosions going off, and with the fire spreading to trees and vegetation.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. The building was a maintenance shop adjacent to a primary residence.

Upon arrival, the building was found to be fully involved with fire, and defensive firefighting tactics were employed. A house and surrounding trees were threatened. The structure on fire was an 1,800 square-foot maintenance shop. The outbuilding was similar in construction to a Quonset hut, containing spray-on foam insulation that carried the fire rapidly through the building.

Madison Fire Department sent three engines, three water tenders, an ambulance, a couple command vehicles and 16 personnel to work the fire scene. South Fremont Fire District was also requested to assist with firefighting efforts with a water tender.

“The quick response from our Sugar City Station allowed the primary residence to be saved from the heat and flames of the outbuilding,” said Corey Child, Chief of Madison Fire Department. “We are saddened by the injury of one of our firefighters, who has a minor injury to his knee, and we expect a full recovery in a short period of time.”

The loss is estimated to be near $300,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SUGAR CITY — A non-residential structure is burning near the Nelson Ricks Creamery in Madison County.

The Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1095 North 16th East, just north of the Sugar City Cemetery at about 8 p.m.

It appeared an outbuilding or shed had caught fire and was threatening a residential structure, according to Assistant Fire Chief Troyce Miskin.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this point.

Three water tenders and three structure engines were deployed and Madison had requested assistance from Fremont County.

This is a developing story, more details will be posted as they become available.

Courtesy Derek JG