UPDATE: Police release details on Highway 20 crash

0

Updated at 4:50 pm, August 7th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

UPDATE:

The following is an update from Idaho State Police at 4:40 p.m.

On Monday, August 7, 2017, at approximately 9:18 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle injury crash on US20 at milepost 313, near the Hitt Road exit, near Ucon.

Tyler J Sutton, 30, of Rigby, was driving westbound in a 2015 Ram 1500 pickup when he drove off the left shoulder. The vehicle continued to go through the median, crossing the eastbound lanes of US20, then through a fence, where it came to rest on the railroad tracks.

Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private vehicle for medical evaluation. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Original Story:

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck crashed near railroad tracks on U.S. Highway 20 on Monday morning.

Idaho State Police said around 9:30 a.m., a Dodge pickup went across all lanes and ended up on the northbound side of the railroad tracks between the Hitt and St. Leon Road exits. Troopers are still at the crash and investigating the incident.

Natalia Hepworth | EastIdahoNews.com

The driver of vehicle was injured. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update as we receive more information.