Video: Scythe-wielding man threatens store clerk

August 3rd, 2017

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested after he threatened a convenience store clerk with a scythe before damaging a vehicle in the parking lot of the store early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of an incident just before 5:45 a.m. and found the clerk locked in her office. She told police a man who had been banned from the store entered with a scythe, which is a tool used to cut crops, according to Ogden Police Lt. Tim Scott.

Scott said police identified the man as Michael Just, 39, of Ogden, who was later located inside his residence in Ogden.

Just didn’t comply with officers and a SWAT team was called before he eventually surrendered to police, Scott said.

The scythe was found in his apartment after a search warrant was served. He was later booked into Weber County Jail.

Just was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, making threats, property damage and criminal trespassing.

This story first appeared on KSL.com. It is used here with permission.