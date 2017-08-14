Willie Nelson stops Utah concert due to breathing issues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Willie Nelson is blaming high altitude for forcing him to cut a performance short at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City Sunday night.
The 84-year-old country music legend later apologized in a statement posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts that read: “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground.”
Nelson was forced to cancel several concerts earlier this year because of what his publicist said was a bad cold.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Carter Williams, KSL.com
