Willie Nelson stops Utah concert due to breathing issues

0

Updated at 4:29 pm, August 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Willie Nelson is blaming high altitude for forcing him to cut a performance short at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City Sunday night.

The 84-year-old country music legend later apologized in a statement posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts that read: “The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground.”

Nelson was forced to cancel several concerts earlier this year because of what his publicist said was a bad cold.