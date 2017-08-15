Women accused of using stolen credit cards to buy chicken, movies and more

0

Updated at 3:07 pm, August 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

REXBURG — Two women are accused of using stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree at a variety of businesses in Madison County.

Antoinette Farr, 42, of Rexburg, is facing 12 felony charges of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and Amber Rae Jones, of Idaho Falls, is charged with two felony fraud charges.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com state Farr stole three cards from a woman around July 11 and used the cards to complete the following transactions:

Kentucky Fried Chicken — $44.71

Walmart — $17.79

Walmart — $73.14

Walmart — $82.92

Walmart — $206.34

Walmart — $316.94

Walmart — $23.38

Walmart — $64.80

Great Scott’s — $14.46

Big 5 Sporting Goods — $151.50

Redbox — $4.77

Redbox — $4.77

Redbox — $4.77

All these charges were made in two or three hours, court documents state.

Jones is accused of using the same victim’s cards at some of the stores.

The victim reported that her cards had been stolen and Rexburg police detectives reviewed surveillance video to track down the suspects.

Police are working to determine how the women came obtained the cards.

Farr waived a preliminary hearing on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 24.

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Madison County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Farr was in the Madison County Jail with bond set at $100,000. Jones posted a $25,000 bail Aug. 9.