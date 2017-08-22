Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Woman killed after ATV crash at the Sand Dunes

St. Anthony

0  Updated at 11:29 am, August 22nd, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Share This Story
EastIdahoNews.com stock photo

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality ATV crash at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes on Monday.

The accident was reported to dispatch at about 12:32 p.m. Sheriff deputies, EMS and an air ambulance responded to the scene, according to a Fremont County news release.

Allen Connelly, the driver of a Polaris RZR 800, and his passenger Kimberley Bailey, both of Vancouver, Washington, were ejected from the ATV when it rolled several times.

The cause of the accident was not released.

Bailey 58, died on the scene, despite attempts to resuscitate her.

Connelly was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg with minor injuries.

He was treated and released Monday.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Nate Sunderland

Images in the news
Related Stories
 