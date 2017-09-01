Bell Mountain Fire now 50 percent contained

Updated at 11:16 am, September 1st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Bell Mountain Fire is now 50 percent contained after continued efforts by federal firefighters.

The fire, located seven miles north of Clyde in Butte County, is burning near Bell Mountain and Basinger Creek. The fire is spread across Bureau of Land Management property, the Salmon-Challis National Forest, and a small portion of Idaho Department of Lands property.

The fire started after a lightning strike Wednesday.

No structures are threatened and no roads have been closed. The fire started in grass and sage brush and moved into timber areas in steep rocky terrain, according to a BLM news release.

Fire activity is minimal and full containment is expected by end of day Saturday.