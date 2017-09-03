Man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY — On Sunday, September 3, at approximately 8:36 a.m., the Idaho State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Nissan Maxima, traveling eastbound on Interstate 86 near mile marker 60, in Bannock County, for a traffic violation.
The driver was identified as 40-year-old male Jacob Randall, from Minneapolis, MN.
During the traffic stop, the trooper located and seized 65 pounds of high grade marijuana and $1,265 in cash.
Randall was arrested and booked into Bannock County Jail for trafficking.
