Man arrested on drug charge following traffic stop

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 1:44 pm, September 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BANNOCK COUNTY — On Sunday, September 3, at approximately 8:36 a.m., the Idaho State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Nissan Maxima, traveling eastbound on Interstate 86 near mile marker 60, in Bannock County, for a traffic violation.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old male Jacob Randall, from Minneapolis, MN.

During the traffic stop, the trooper located and seized 65 pounds of high grade marijuana and $1,265 in cash.

Randall was arrested and booked into Bannock County Jail for trafficking.

